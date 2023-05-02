NMMA Canada appoints new executive director

NMMA Canada announced the appointment of Marie-France MacKinnon as Executive Director. MacKinnon officially joins NMMA Canada today, May 1, and will oversee the Association’s strategic and advocacy efforts in Canada. She is a respected association executive with over 25 years of experience working in public affairs and communications in the private and public sector.

“We are excited to welcome Marie-France to the team. She comes to NMMA Canada with over two decades of developing and executing government relations plans to drive results in public policy. Her thought-leadership will be essential to leading strategic initiatives for NMMA Canada and ensuring the growth of the recreational boating industry,” said NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer.

MacKinnon most recently served as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications for the Canadian Meat Council, where she advocated for the labor challenges faced by the agri-food industry. She secured the first-ever federal Agri-Food Immigration Pilot and obtained an increase to the Temporary Foreign Worker Cap for her members, making her a voice for agri-food labor issues across Canada.

“I'm honored to have been chosen by NMMA to lead the strategic priorities for NMMA Canada. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team, Canadian members and industry stakeholders across the country and in Quebec to protect and grow recreational boating,” noted MacKinnon.

Before the Canadian Meat Council, she held public affairs, media relations and communications positions within the for-profit and non-profit sectors. MacKinnon is bilingual and lives in Ottawa.