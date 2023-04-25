ABYC kicks off International Marine Service Technician Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) kicked off International Marine Service Technician Week yesterday, which runs April 24-29. The weeklong celebration aims to bring awareness and recognition to the hard-working professionals who keep boats safe, reliable, and enjoyable. Marine businesses, associations, and boaters are encouraged to participate by celebrating and highlighting their marine technicians.

“This week is a great chance to acknowledge the skills of marine service technicians and highlight individuals for their dedication to boating safety,” said David Broadbent, ABYC education director. “When a boat receives high quality and timely maintenance, our customers are significantly less frustrated and potentially remain involved with boating for a lot longer.

ABYC is planning to highlight technicians throughout the week on social media, host daily technical challenges, prize wheel on their website, and offer free online education opportunities. ABYC will also announce the “Outstanding Technician Awards” on Thursday, April 27.

Visit www.abycinc.org/thankyoutechs for ideas on how to participate. To see examples of what businesses have done previously and to follow along this year, search for the social media hashtag #MarineServiceTechWeek and #ThankYouMarineTechs.