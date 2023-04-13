Tige Boats adds NC Wake Boats as dealer

Tige Boats, Inc. has announced NC Wake Boats has joined their family of dealers. Located in Broadway, N.C., NC Wake Boats has added Tige Boats and ATX Surf Boats.

"Our customers are our top priority, and we strive to provide them with excellent service and customer relations. Whether looking at a new boat for their family or needing service, we are always a call or text away," says David Turner, founder of NC Wake Boats. "We are present on and service our local lakes, including Harris Lake, Jordan Lake, and Falls Lake, as well as multiple others, and are excited to bring the industry-leading Tige and ATX lines to the RDU Triangle!"

In addition to the lakes mentioned before, NC Wake Boats will serve Kerr Lake, Lake Gaston, Hyco Lake, High Rock Lake, Badin Lake, and Lake Tillery.