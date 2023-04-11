Sunseeker launches new boatbuilding skills academy

Sunseeker International recently announced the launch of a new training initiative to address a national skills shortage affecting the marine industry. The Sunseeker Skills Academy, developed in partnership with Bournemouth and Poole College, is open to those seeking a career change, offering individuals the opportunity to undertake a fully-paid, 12-week intensive boat-building course.

Successful applicants will learn trade skills across five boat building specialisms, comprising carpentry, plumbing, composite bonding, engineering and electrical installations. Following an intensive training program, students will join colleagues at the Sunseeker Shipyards in Poole to further develop competencies and achieve a nationally recognized qualification over 12 months.

“We’re taking a proactive approach to address the industry-wide challenges in attracting and developing talent," Alex Bowman, Head of Organizational Development at Sunseeker International said. "By partnering with Bournemouth and Poole College, we are able to create training programs that are tailored to teach the skills that we need, in order to expand and evolve the pool of talent that is the lifeblood of our industry. We aim to start 100 new boat builders through our new Skills Academy in 2023, which will complement our existing and award winning apprenticeship program."

“Supporting companies in developing the skilled workforce they need is a key priority for our college," said Phil Sayles, Principal and CEO at Bournemouth and Poole College. "We are delighted to be expanding our work with Sunseeker, a key local business. This initiative will enable the creation of skilled jobs and bring more prosperity to our area."