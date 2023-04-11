New owners take over Jordan Lake, Falls Lake TowBoatUS locations

Husband-and-wife team, Captains Branson Mosier and Megan Mosier, new owners of TowBoatUS Jordan Lake and TowBoatUS Falls Lake, are preparing their on-water towing fleet – three red 20-foot response vessels – for a busy summer boating season ahead. It will be the Mosiers’ first full summer running their own TowBoatUS locations after purchasing them last winter from Capt. Seth Owens.

The Mosiers are raring to go. “I’ve always had a love for the water,” said Branson, who earned his U.S. Coast Guard license in 2013 and formerly worked as a part-time TowBoatUS towing captain for the company’s previous owner. “I told myself, if the business ever came up for sale, I’d like to own it.”

The locations are part of a nationwide network of more than 300 TowBoatUS ports and more than 600 response vessels. Nationwide, the towing service responds to around 90,000 requests for assistance each year, including towing, ungroundings, battery jumps, and fuel drop-off services. Branson says many of the local requests for assistance he gets from boaters are for engine troubles, sometimes due to lack of maintenance.

“We know things can happen,” said Branson, speaking from experience. On two separate occasions while duck hunting aboard his personal vessel on Jordan Lake, his engine failed to start at the end of a long day. “It was my BoatUS Unlimited Towing Membership that summoned the towboat and got me safely back to the launch ramp with no out-of-pocket costs.”

The Mosiers keep one TowBoatUS response vessel at Crosswinds Marina on Jordan Lake and another at Rolling View Marina on Falls Lake. A third is kept ready on a trailer to serve boaters on Harris Lake. All of the company’s captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed.