Across Ocean Systems partners with Gemeco

Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists announced a distribution agreement with Across Ocean Systems (AOS), a Canadian manufacturer of innovative NMEA 2000 solutions.

“Gemeco is an ideal partner to help us grow our brand awareness and customer base in North America,” stated Jordan Shishmanov, AOS founder and president. “In addition to specializing in NMEA 2000 products and solutions, Gemeco’s technical knowledge and dedication to after sale support were major factors in our decision,” Jordan added.

AOS manufactures an extensive selection of NMEA 2000 sensors and advanced vessel monitoring systems as well as custom-embedded electronic devices for commercial customers.

“Customers looking to build a simple and efficient vessel and monitoring system will appreciate the flexibility and simplicity of AOS NMEA 2000 sensors,” stated James Brooks, Gemeco Sales Manager. “In addition to providing the exact data boaters want to monitor, building a more comprehensive AOS monitoring solution is easily accomplished by adding additional sensors. We are excited to offer these high-quality products that enable on board and remote monitoring of systems including alarm notifications that provide early warning of potential problems."