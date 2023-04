Sunreef Yachts has entered a partnership with RIBCO – a rigid inflatable boat manufacturer. The Sunreef Yachts Dubai team will be acting as RIBCO’s exclusive distributor in the Middle-East. Sunreef Yachts’ Ras Al Khaimah facility will also support RIBCO in the construction of selected models.

Created in 1994, RIBCO offers a range of models from 30 feet to 44 feet. Selected models within the RIBCO range will be constructed at Sunreef Yachts Ras Al Khaimah facility in the United Arab Emirates.