Integra acquires Florida Keys marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments has announced the acquisition of The Perry Marina in Key West’s Stock Island. The property is the fifth active marina in the firm's portfolio. Terms of the sale could not be disclosed.

Located at 7005 Shrimp Road, The Perry Marina is situated on 35 acres. It is the largest deepwater marina in the Florida Keys, offering 288 wet slips. The marina is capable of berthing superyachts up to 350 feet in length.

“The Perry Marina’s location within a world-class destination for domestic and international boaters allows for some of the top fishing and nautical experiences of any coastal location, making this an anchor asset for our growing portfolio,” said Victor Ballestas, a Principal with Integra Investments. “Our strategic deployment of capital to The Perry Marina and Integra’s newest development, Wrecker’s Cay, Key West’s largest workforce housing project in over 50 years, are a testament to our commitment to the local community.”

Oasis Marinas will manage the marina property.