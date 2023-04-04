Yamaha Marine names director of connectivity division

Yamaha announced that Andrew Cullen has been named the new Director of Marine Connectivity. In his new role, Cullen is responsible for all facets of creating and supporting the Connected Boat experience to dealers, consumers and OEMs.

Created in 2022, the Yamaha Marine Connectivity Division focuses on planning, building and executing Yamaha’s strategy and vision for the future of marine connectivity. The group includes teams at the Marine Innovation Center in Kennesaw, Ga., Siren Marine, Inc. in Newport, R.I., acquired by Yamaha in December of 2021, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. in Japan.

Together, these teams support the near-term needs of Yamaha and Siren customers, as well as longer-term initiatives around developing new products and technologies that add more value to Yamaha connected products.

“Yamaha remains dedicated to investing in resources that allow us to be the leader in connected technology,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “As Director of the Connected Division, Andrew will help with the evolution of the Connected Boat technology that changes the way our customers approach boating by leading the teams that will ultimately deliver a more exceptional experience for Yamaha customers.”

Cullen joined Yamaha in 2006 and led digital marketing and communications for Yamaha’s Watercraft Group prior to his new role. Since the creation of the division, Cullen played an integral role in working with Yamaha’s internal product development teams, coordinating with the Siren Marine division, as well as cross-functional work with team members at Yamaha Motor Company in Japan.

As Director of the Marine Connected Division, he remains focused on delivering connected products that are easier to use and create greater satisfaction and confidence on the water. Cullen reports to Ben Speciale, President of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.