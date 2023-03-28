NMMA joins boating advocates for Oregon Advocacy Day

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) joined recreational boating and fishing stakeholders and advocates, including Oregon-based marine dealers, and grassroots organization Oregon Families for Boating (OFFB) at Oregon’s inaugural “Advocacy Day” in Salem, Oregon. The coalition of industry stakeholders met with nearly 20 Oregon Senate and House of Representative legislators and staff to discuss legislative opportunities for recreational boating across the state.

Advocacy Day served as an opportunity for NMMA, OFFB, and fellow Oregon residents to connect with local legislators and decision-makers. The group met with a members and from the Oregon House and Senate committees on Natural Resources, Rules, Business and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business, and more. A highlight of these meetings was the coalition’s support for SB 1071, which will restore boating access for towed water sports in a stretch of several miles within the Newberg Pool, a portion of the Willamette River outside of metropolitan Portland. On the Senate floor that day, SB 1071 bill sponsor Senator Mark Meek mentioned and praised the group’s advocacy work and spoke to the importance of maintaining boating access in Oregon.

The NMMA team also visited Portland-based member Photon Marine to learn more about the organization’s innovative work on building electric outboard motor systems and bringing electric innovation to the Pacific Northwest. Photon Marine was recently featured for its innovation in electrification at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show (DBMIBS).