Atlantic City Boat Show reports strong attendance

The 2023 Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show ended its run on Sunday, attracting nearly 35,000 attendees to the Atlantic City Convention Center. Winter boat sales momentum continued through the show with reports of steady sales and solid leads heading into peak boating season.

“We sold out of everything we brought; it was a great show!” said David Schmidt, Busters Marine.

“We always have a great show in Atlantic City and are looking forward to next year. We had good leads and sold some boats,” echoed Rob Gerzsenyi, Seaport Inlet Marine.

In addition to new boats sold at the show, booth exhibitors are also reporting successes and consumer demand for marine accessories and services.

Bruce Hackett with Si-tex said, “It’s been a really good show- quality attendance, and people are interested in a little of everything. Thanks for all you do.”

“I’m talking to a lot of people this year, and we’ve had very good leads,” noted Mark Cassidy of Cassidys Marina.