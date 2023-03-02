USCG and ABYC promote electrification webinar

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) have announced a date and opened registration for the next free online USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series. The fourth webinar of the risk mitigation series will be “Staying Current with Electrification” held May 3, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. EDT. ABYC and USCG speakers will cover the current state of electrification, from existing policy to what we might expect in the future.

“If you attend any boat show it’s clear that electrification is here,” said Brian Goodwin ABYC technical director. “While there are no new electric propulsion related standards or regulations being published in 2023, this upcoming webinar with the USCG will help clear up some misconceptions about this evolving technology.”