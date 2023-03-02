Coast Guard Foundation launches new logo

The Coast Guard Foundation has announced the launch of a new logo and brand to better reflect the organization’s mission and future vision. The new look is on display across Coast Guard Foundation digital properties and will be featured at events throughout the year.

“Our brand reflects our strong commitment to support the Coast Guard,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “While our logo is changed, our service and values remain exactly the same, as does our dedication to the vital mission of supporting the courageous women and men of the Coast Guard.”

The new logo features a classic shield emblem, in the Coast Guard Foundation’s red and blue. Its inner shield signifies Coast Guard members, while the outer shield represents the Foundation. The word “Foundation” is in bold type, to visually support the words “Coast Guard”.