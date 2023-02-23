The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced a save the date for “International Marine Service Technician Week,” April 24­–29, 2023. Everyone is encouraged to participate by celebrating and highlighting their technicians throughout the week.

During the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show ABYC received a Neptune Award from the Marine Marketers of Americas (MMA) for the International Marine Service Technician Week marketing campaign in 2022. The MMA judges commented that ABYC’s event “certainly provided a service to recognize those who make a huge impact on the marine industry.”

“Our inaugural year was a huge success and it was inspiring to see how businesses, publications, and boaters took the holiday and ran with it in their own ways,” said ABYC Marketing and PR Director Shannon Aronson. “It was a feel-good event where we saw social posts of genuine appreciation, pictures of technicians with their families, and companies throwing parties for their employees. I can’t wait to see what people do this year.”

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract, the surge in demand for boats that began during the COVID-19 pandemic continued into 2021 and boating remains one of the most sought-after leisure activities for Americans into 2021. New powerboat, personal watercraft, and sailboat retail sales surpassed the 300,000 mark in 2021 for only the second time since 2008.

“In order to retain new boaters, the marine industry needs skilled technicians to provide quality and timely repair and maintenance services,” said Aronson. “ABYC created International Marine Service Technician Week as one way to promote this fulfilling career path and pay tribute to the people that keep boating safe, reliable, and enjoyable.”