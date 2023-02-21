Freedom Boat Club continues global expansion

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club announced its newest Club on Loch Lomond, its third UK franchise providing direct access to Scotland’s largest lake famous for its scenery, mountains and large expanses of open water. This announcement marks Freedom’s fifth location in the UK region in two years and 36th international location outside of North America.

“After entering the UK market in 2021, we are thrilled to continue our growth into one of the world’s most stunning boating locations in the UK,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club EMEA. “Loch Lomond is centrally located within one hour of more than 50 percent of Scotland's population, and we're confident that our best-in-class boat club model will attract a diverse demographic with a passion for the on-water lifestyle.”

The new location will be located at Ardlui Marina, and the franchise will be led by Mike Lally, who has owned and operated businesses in the region for the past 15 years. To support Freedom’s growing presence in the region, the brand will be exhibiting at BoatLife, the UK’s largest boat show, for the second consecutive year. The show takes place at NEC Birmingham, February 16 – 19, 2023.

“My wife and I have been following Freedom Boat Club since 2016, and when we found out a new location was opening here in the UK, we jumped at the opportunity to open one in Scotland," said Mike Lally, Director, Freedom Boat Club of Loch Lomond. “We are so excited to dive into this amazing, international concept. Having owned our own boat for years, I appreciate the convenience and the benefits a Club like this will bring to the market. This will revolutionise how we access boating in Scotland.”

The new location is planned to open in early Summer 2023 to kickoff UK’s boating season.