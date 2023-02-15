RINA and ABB sign MoU for shipping

RINA, the international classification society, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABB. The MoU focuses on establishing a collaborative relationship with the aim to develop new concepts to reduce emissions in shipping for various vessel types. The collaboration will include the development of commercially viable solutions, including fuel cell systems with carbon capture, to move the shipping industry forward with decarbonization. It further focuses on promoting the use of hydrogen, and the introduction of modern approaches to ship propulsion.

Giosuè Vezzuto, Executive Vice President Marine at RINA, says, “We are delighted about the MoU with ABB. It demonstrates the high level of commitment between our companies. There are many challenges to overcome, and collaboration is crucial if we are to succeed in addressing them to protect the environment.”

“We are happy to strengthen our collaboration with RINA to drive decarbonization in shipping. ABB is known for its long-standing commitment and expertise in developing electric, automated and digital technologies to make the maritime industry more sustainable. Bringing new, commercially viable solutions to the market is a long process that requires close collaboration between class societies and technology providers. I look forward to seeing the benefits these new solutions deliver to the industry and the environment,” says Rune Braastad, Business Line Manager, Marine Systems, ABB Marine & Ports.