Raymarine and Avikus sign partnership

Marine electronics company Raymarine and autonomous boat navigation provider Avikus, announced today the signing of a multi-year Exclusivity Business Partnership Agreement (EPA) at the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. The two companies will exclusively cooperate on development and launch of the Raymarine x Avikus NeuBoat. In addition, they will develop and launch a full product family of autonomous leisure boat systems designed for different boat sizes, types and uses.

“Raymarine is the perfect partner for Avikus,” said Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “Their technology and experience bring us the best opportunity to reach out to customers. The NeuBoat was already the most advanced autonomous leisure boat system and with this exclusive business partnership it will continue to be the market leader for many years to come. We are incredibly excited to shape the future of boating with Raymarine, a future where the boater decides what to do without worrying about how.”

“In October we entered into an MOU with Avikus to explore the use of their technology in Raymarine chartplotters and establish a joint effort to develop exciting new autonomous solutions for the leisure marine industry,” said Gregoire Outters, General Manager at Raymarine. “Today we are entering into an exclusive business partnership which will see Raymarine’s sensors become fully integrated with the innovative NeuBoat technology developed by Avikus. We are excited to be working closely with Avikus to deliver the new technology into the hands of our customers, making boating more accessible and safer for everyone.”