Yamaha appoints marine VP

Yamaha Marine announces new alliance with Siren Marine

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has announced the appointment of Mark Tracy to the role of Vice President. In his new position, Tracy will continue to oversee Yamaha Marine Power Sales and Marketing teams, with the added responsibility of the Marine Customer Experience (Marine Service) team.

“Mark continues to play a key role in defining our outboard motor go-to-market strategy and positioning our brand as one of the best and most reliable in the industry. His tenure with Yamaha includes strong growth and sales success,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Mark’s ability to build strong relationships and deliver value to our customers earned him the respect and admiration of not only boat builders and dealers across the US, but also the marine industry as a whole.”

Tracy most recently held the title of General Manager of Sales and Marketing for Yamaha’s Marine Engine Systems Company, overseeing all sales and marketing for outboard and related systems and products in the U.S. Additionally, Tracy served as Division Manager, a role in which he was responsible for managing the relationships with Yamaha’s 120 independent boat builder partners. He also held the positions of District Marketing Manager for the Southwestern region of the U.S., and District Marketing Manager for the east coast of Florida.