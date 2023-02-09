RBFF awards Vamos A Pescar grants

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) today announced the 2023 grantees for its George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund, the eighth round of grants since it launched in 2014. The funding will help 16 programs in eight states bring fishing and boating experiences as well as conservation education to Hispanic families. Over $109,500 in grants were awarded with state agencies fully matching that amount to bring the total funding to approximately $221,000 for the grantees.

"While Hispanic participation in fishing and boating has grown tremendously in the last decade, only one in 10 anglers identify as Hispanic,” said RBFF President & CEO Dave Chanda. “As we work to foster further participation within the Hispanic community, these grantees will be vital in providing the skills and knowledge needed to enjoy fishing and boating for years to come."