Suzuki to host beach clean up in Miami

On Saturday, February 18, Suzuki Marine USA will be teaming up with Miami-Dade County and the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show to clean up trash along Miami’s Rickenbacker Causeway. As part of Suzuki’s ongoing CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT campaign, volunteers from Suzuki Marine will join county representatives and the public as they put on their gloves, roll up their sleeves and get to work collecting plastic waste, trash, storm debris and other items from the beaches and coastline.

This all-volunteer effort will be based at 2601 Brickell Avenue in Miami, where a large Suzuki Marine tent will serve as event headquarters for sign in, supplies, instruction, snacks, refreshments, and plenty of appreciation. Efforts are underway to spread the word and encourage the public to join in this effort and collect the largest possible amount of waste from the beach over the two-hour period. Clean up will begin at 9 a.m. and the event will run until 11 a.m.

There will a special incentive to help get the public out to help with this effort. Each volunteer participant who registers online at Catalog - Miami-Dade County Park Link and participates in this clean-up event will receive a complimentary one-day admission ticket to the Miami International Boat Show (a $42 value), valid for attendance either Saturday 2/18 or Sunday 2/19. All participants attending the clean-up must register online prior to the event.

Suzuki Marine has coordinated several beach clean-up events across its home state of Florida and around the country. Working with county agencies and the boat show in this way, however, greatly increases the impact of Suzuki’s efforts. “Partnering with groups like Miami-Dade County and the Miami Boat Show is a powerful way for us to reach a larger, more diverse audience and engage the public with our long-term vision of helping our coastal and ocean environment,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Suzuki Marine USA Executive Vice President Sales & Service. “This is a great way for locals and visitors across the Miami area to do something good for the environment, all while enjoying some exercise and fresh air. Getting a free ticket to the boat show is a great added benefit and sweetens the deal even more,” added Blakely.

The international aspect of the Miami Boat Show will be reflected in this clean-up effort, as well. Among those helping out will be distributors and Suzuki Motor Company staff from around the world, including South Africa, Japan, Puerto Rico and other key regions. “As a company, we’re coming together from around the world to participate in this beach clean-up,” added Blakely.