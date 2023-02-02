MMTA names Joan Meschino Legislator of the Year

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) has recognized Representative Joan Meschino (D – 3rd District Plymouth) as the 2022 MMTA Legislator of the Year.

Presented by Cherie Rudzinsky, MMTA President and Randall Lyons, MMTA Executive Director, Representative Meschino was recognized for helping to support training and growth within the boating industry to address the significant need for additional skilled employees and jobs for job seekers. Funding includes collaborating with secondary, post-secondary and adult education programs statewide for training within the marine trades industry and matching job seekers with well-paying career opportunities.

In the words of MMTA President Cherie Rudzinsky from Hingham Shipyard Marinas, “Joan has shown herself to be a strong advocate for marine and environmental issues and concerns of both her constituents and of allied businesses and industry. As a professional association, the MMTA is grateful and appreciative of Joan’s attention to, concern and action related to these marine issues and concerns.”

"Commercial boating, recreational boating, and all allied businesses remain healthy sources of local jobs for our Bay State economy, and we value our maritime economy as a cornerstone of culture, heritage, and pride on the South Shore," said State Representative Joan Meschino (D-Hull). "Thank you to the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association for this honor and for their continued support provided to boaters across the Commonwealth."