Propspeed expands sales team

Propspeed announced that it has added two new regional sales staff to serve customers in the Mid-Atlantic and West Coast. Josh McGuire has taken on the role of New York and New England Regional Sales Manager, while Cole Barone has been hired to fill the West Coast Regional Sales Manager position.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Propspeed team and look forward to helping grow the Northeast market,” said McGuire. “As I have previously managed a full-service marina, I have had a great deal of experience with applying Propspeed. That experience made me a true Propspeed believer, and nobody in our industry will debate how well the product works. I look forward to sharing this experience with our customers and creating a successful partnership.”

“I believe that we at Propspeed are providing answers and solutions to many different obstacles boaters face,” said Barone. “The Propspeed team’s values and dedication to top-notch customer service fall right in line with what it takes to be successful, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. I am extremely excited and proud to provide the best service possible as the new West Coast Regional Sales Manager for Propspeed.”

“We’re very pleased to add Josh and Cole to our sales team,” said Chris Myers, Vice President of Sales, Americas, Propspeed. “The marine industry is a unique niche, and their on-the-water experience will give them an edge when servicing existing customers and developing new ones. We are confident that they will be fantastic fits to our culture and will be beneficial in driving the Propspeed brand in these vital markets.”