Coast Guard opens 2023 scholarship applications

The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that it has kicked off its 2023 scholarship season. High-school seniors and college-aged children of Coast Guard members may apply from February 1-March 15 for annual scholarships. Awards will range from $2,000-$5,000. Scholarships are available to children of Coast Guard members who are active duty, active duty reserve and retired.

Since the program’s inception in 1990, the Foundation has awarded more than $6.8 million in scholarships.

“In a typical year, we award more than $500,000 in scholarships to deserving Coast Guard kids,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “We look forward to continuing this level of support in 2023 as more young people embark on this important life goal.”