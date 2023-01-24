Home > News > Trade Associations > ORR releases annual report

ORR releases annual report

January 24, 2023

ORR has released their 2022 Annual Report showcasing industry-wide efforts to bridge the gap between federal agencies and outdoor recreation businesses, educate lawmakers on the impact of the outdoor recreation economy, provide support for rural economic growth though recreation, convene cross-segment leaders around how to drive the future of the outdoor recreation industry, and highlight our sector’s economic impact, build welcoming spaces for all outdoor participants.

The report can be found here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 • Boating IndustryContact UsAdvertising InfoSend FileSubscribePrivacy Policy