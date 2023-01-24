Miami Industry Breakfast tickets on sale

The Miami Industry Breakfast will be held during the 2023 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show on Thurs., Feb. 16 from 7:30 – 9:30 am at the Miami Beach Convention Center's Sunset Ballroom. The event ticket price will increase to $60 on Feb. 1.
The 2023 Miami Industry Breakfast program will include:
- Welcome Address: Informa Markets
- Sponsor Remarks: Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation
- State of the Industry Presentation: National Marine Manufacturers Association
- NMMA Hall of Fame Award: NMMA’s most prestigious recognition honoring individuals who have made substantial contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry
- Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award: Honoring individuals who, in the course of their careers, have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.
- Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards: Recognizing boat and engine manufacturers for excellence in customer service.
- Innovation Awards: The recreational boating industry’s highest honor for innovative and technological achievement. Judged by Boating Writers International.