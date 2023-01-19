Correct Craft CEO to speak at ICOMIA conference

Bill Yeargin, Correct Craft CEO, will deliver the keynote address at the biennial International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) Conference in Algarve, Portugal. The conference will be held Oct. 9-11.

Moderated by Shirley Robinson, the conference will focus on topics such as developing sustainable solutions for the future, the future of technology, operational challenges and mitigations, finding a niche in the marketplace, and advanced communication and marketing strategies.

Yeargin will be speaking on how he and the Correct Craft team view the industry and how they are facing its biggest challenges. "I am honored to have the opportunity to speak at the ICOMIA Conference," said Yeargin. "At Correct Craft, we distribute into nearly seventy countries and are intentional about staying updated regarding global developments and trends. “

He added, “I am looking forward to spending time at the conference with friends from around the world. It will be fun to share our learnings, insights, and ideas with my global colleagues and learn from them as well."