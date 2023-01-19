ABYC appoints new team members

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has placed four new team members in key positions at the organization. They will support strategic initiatives within the Education, Membership, Marketing, and Finance Departments.

"We are fortunate to both attract and retain talented individuals as part of our staff at ABYC," ABYC President John Adey said in a statement. “I take pride in the fact that most of our staff has been here for many years and this is an exciting time of growth and development with new people who have already hit the ground running.”