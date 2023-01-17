NMMA Canada appoints interim executive director

Effective January 1, 2023, Jim Wielgosz has been named Interim Executive Director for NMMA Canada. Wielgosz will serve in the role as the association conducts an executive search to replace former president Sara Anghel, who departed NMMA Canada last month.

Wielgosz has been with the association for three years, directing government relations efforts on key policy files and strengthening relationships with policymakers and industry leaders.

Wielgosz brings 15-plus years of expertise to the role, including working as a senior policy aide to federal and provincial cabinet ministers, where he supported government policy and fiscal management. In 2022, he was recognized as one of Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40.