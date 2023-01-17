AVIKUS recognized for innovation at CES 2023

AVIKUS, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced its NeuBoat, an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats, was recognized for innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). NeuBoat was selected as an Innovation Award Honoree in the category of Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility.



The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. A panel of industry expert judges reviewed applications in each product category based on specific criteria.



NeuBoat leverages the power of the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS). Avikus NAS allows a boat to recognize and assess on-the-water situations in real-time and without human intervention through deep learning and sensor fusion algorithms. As this data is processed, NAS creates and maintains an optimal route for safe autonomous navigation, allowing boaters to enjoy their time on the water without the stress of vessel operation. If desired, the system allows users to experience the autonomous navigation process through its Augmented Reality (AR) screen, which indicates risk level using different color informational boxes. For convenience, boaters can also control navigation from anywhere on board the boat with a mobile device.



Avikus DAS technology applies an integrated cognitive system allowing a boat to dock by itself. Docking can be one of the most difficult driving skills for new and even seasoned boaters and is recognized as high-risk for accidents. Using the Avikus 3D surround view system and collision warning alarm, included with the solution, users can effortlessly cope with all situations that may occur while docking.