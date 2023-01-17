AMI Conference to feature ‘Future of Boat Design’ panel

The AMI Conference & Expo recently announced a general session panel on the future of boat and engine manufacturing, taking place at this year's conference. The panel is comprised of leaders in the boat and engine manufacturing space.

This session, moderated by Katheryn Burchett, COO, Safe Harbor Marinas, will feature Alex Cattelan, CTO, Brunswick Group; Sean Marrero, chief strategy officer of Correct Craft and president of Watershed Innovation; and Dan Ryks, product manager, Advanced Technology at Mercury Marine. This panel will share plans for the technological advancements in boat design. Discussion topics include electrification and charging infrastructure; autonomy (assist) for auto-docking; close quarter maneuvering and navigation; alternative fuels, e-fuels and infrastructure; safety and emergency response; connectivity, digital systems, AI and IoT and the impacts of these advancements on the customer and the marina infrastructure.

This session is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Fla.

“It is extremely important that the marinas and boat and engine manufacturers have an open dialogue about what the future holds. Infrastructure changes require a significant amount of planning and lead-time, so the earlier these conversations can be happening, the better,” says John Swick, AMI chairman. “This session will share the important shifts that are planned. Keeping ahead of these changes will help the marinas plan so they can continue to provide the proper power options and excellent service and storage to ensure the best possible customer experience.”

To register or learn more about the AMI Conference & Expo, visit https://marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexpo.