Kicker Marine Audio has introduced a new series of marine loudspeakers. The new KMXL series is comprised of smaller 6.5-inch, 6x9, and 8-inch loudspeakers that can be installed in traditional coaxial speaker mounting locations.

The KMXL speakers come in 3 sizes: KMXL65 (6.5”) KMXL8 (8”) and the KMXL69 (6x9”) and can handle between 300 watts (KMXL65 and KMXL69) and 500 watts (KMXL8).