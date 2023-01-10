ABYC kicks off Standards Week 2023

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats, kicked off its annual Standards Week, January 9-13, 2023, in New Orleans, LA. Participants at Standards Week will be part of the standards that are being revised or newly considered for development.

Standards Week is dedicated to daily Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings to discuss updates to Supplement 63 for Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft to be published July 2023.

“PTCs are comprised of over 400 volunteers with a vested interest in ensuring the standards reflect what they experience, are researching, and what they envision for the future,” said Brian Goodwin, ABYC technical director. “The annual ABYC Standards supplement requires diverse input from those who understand where the industry is headed.”

Below is a list of onsite PTC’s conducting meetings during Standards Week:

Fire Fighting and Detection Systems

Electrical

Fuel and Ventilation

Control Systems

Thermal Appliance

During the week, there also will be task force meetings on electric propulsion and autonomous vessels to review how current standards address existing technology and create a road map for future development based evolving technology and industry needs.

For more information about Standards Week, the surrounding events, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.abycstandardsweek.com.

More information about ABYC standards