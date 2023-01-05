MarineMax acquires Boatzon

MarineMax, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Boatzon, an online boat and marine digital retail platform, through its recently-formed technology entity, New Wave Innovations.

Shawn Berg, EVP, chief digital officer of MarineMax and president of New Wave Innovations, stated, “Technology is integral to the growth of the marine industry, and with the acquisition of Boatzon we have added what we believe is the preeminent technology business connecting consumers and marine dealers. Boatzon’s unique combination of FinTech and InsureTech solutions is creating exactly what current and prospective boat owners want—a simpler, faster, and more efficient buying experience. Through New Wave Innovations we are building on this foundation, giving the Boatzon team access to technology, digital tools, and capital to continue to innovate and grow. We are thrilled to welcome Bryan, Michael, and the entire Boatzon team to the MarineMax family.”

Bryan Lenett, co-founder of Boatzon, added, “Fueled by MarineMax’s international presence and global leadership in the marine industry, we are excited about the significant opportunities ahead to address the robust long-term growth forecast for the recreational boating and yacht markets. We are exceptionally proud to become an integral part of MarineMax’s technology initiatives.”

Michael Muchnick, co-founder of Boatzon, commented “Since its founding, Boatzon has become the retail technology platform for the marine industry, delivering an exceptional experience for customers and dealers alike. We are thrilled to become part of MarineMax and look forward to continuing to build on Boatzon’s rapid success.”