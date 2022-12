Johnson Outdoors director to step down for 2023

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has announced that William “ Bill” D. Perez, director, will not stand for re-election to the company’s board of directors during the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

“Working alongside Bill for the past five years has been an honor and privilege. His wisdom and expertise have proven to be invaluable. We want to thank him for his contributions which have left us a stronger and better company,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairman and CEO.