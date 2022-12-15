Winnebago Industries releases Responsibility Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report details continued progress across environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities, including third-party data validation to support the Company’s commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and further advancement of the Company’s approach to inclusion, diversity, equity and action, “All In, Outdoors.”

On December 7, Winnebago Industries was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek magazine, earning external recognition for its ESG leadership. America's Most Responsible Companies were chosen based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey.

“At Winnebago Industries, corporate responsibility is core to how we do business,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries president and CEO. “Throughout our Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta teams, we are committed to investing in people and our planet for the long-term. We all play a part in building a more sustainable and equitable future as we strive to ‘Be Great, Outdoors.’ We are pleased to see our efforts recognized externally with our selection as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.”