Johnson Outdoor releases fourth quarter results

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT) has announced slightly lower sales and decreased earnings for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 sales fell 1 percent compared to the previous record-high fiscal year, while operating profit decreased 40% and net income fell 47% over the prior fiscal year.

“While fiscal 2022 sales remained relatively flat compared to fiscal 2021, which was one of our strongest fiscal years, the challenging supply chain situation, primarily in our Fishing business, resulted in significant impact to our profitability. The fiscal fourth quarter showed some easing of supply availability, and we continue to focus on evaluating options to address increased costs and the efficiency of our supply chain. We ended the fiscal year with strong orders, and we continue to replenish customer inventory levels,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While it’s unclear the extent to which economic conditions and inflation may affect consumer buying behavior in the future, we remain focused on sustaining innovation leadership and building value for our consumers for the long-term.”

FISCAL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Continued strong orders in all business segments

Awards for new product innovation

Debt-free balance sheet

Increased quarterly dividend to shareholders

FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

Total Company revenue fell 1 percent to $743.4 million versus fiscal 2021 revenue of $751.7 million. Key factors in the year-over-year comparison were:

In Fishing, despite continued strong demand, revenue declined by 5 percent driven primarily by ongoing supply chain disruptions that slowed our ability to complete and ship finished goods

Camping grew 12% due to higher sales in both Jetboil and Eureka product categories

Watercraft Recreation sales increased 2% due to continued high demand for the Sportsman line

Diving sales rose 14% from the prior fiscal year, as several regions of the world reopened and tourism increased

Total Company operating profit was $66.3 million in fiscal 2022, which compared unfavorably to operating profit of $111.3 million in the prior fiscal year. As a result of significant increases in materials costs, gross margin was 36.5% in fiscal 2022 compared to 44.5% in fiscal 2021. Operating expenses decreased $17.8 million versus the prior year due largely to lower variable and deferred compensation expense incurred in fiscal 2022 as compared to the prior fiscal year. Profit before income taxes was $58.9 million versus $112.9 million in the prior year.

Net income for the fiscal year was $44.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted share, a 47% decline versus $83.4 million, or $8.21 per diluted share, in the last fiscal year. The effective tax rate was 24.4% compared to the previous fiscal year’s rate of 26.2%.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter were $196.4 million, an 18% increase from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter’s sales, as supply availability started to improve. Operating profit of $13.3 million in the current year fourth quarter declined slightly from $13.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Gross margin declined 6 points from the prior year quarter due primarily to increased material costs and inventory reserves. Operating expenses remained consistent year over year despite higher sales volumes due in large part to lower warranty and bad debt expenses. Additionally, deferred compensation expense declined by $1.2 million due to losses on plan assets, which was entirely offset in Other Expense. Profit before income taxes improved from $10.5 million to $11.8 million in the current fiscal year fourth quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter was $9.7 million compared to $6.9 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter.

“Heading into fiscal 2023, we remain focused on closely monitoring demand and proactively managing higher-than-normal inventory levels. While we have seen improvement in the supply chain for raw materials and purchased components, we do expect some supply chain constraints to periodically occur during fiscal 2023 and for our margins to continue to be impacted by inflationary pricing conditions,” said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet and healthy cash position continue to provide us with the flexibility and resources necessary to invest in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business, while consistently paying dividends to shareholders.”