NMMA issues final call for Minneapolis Innovation Award entries

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is accepting entries to the 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards program through Friday. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain exposure and integrity for your brands. The Minneapolis Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories: aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats, pontoon boats, and furnishings.

Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

Innovation Award signage—identifies product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders

Product review before top marine journalists

Display on Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the boat show

Entry is open through Friday, December 16, 2022.

For program details, please visit the Minneapolis Innovation Awards webpage. Questions? Contact Rachel Harmon at rharmon@nmma.org