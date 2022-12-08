MMA adds Boat Show Marketing category to Neptune awards, extends entry deadline

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) has announced the new Neptune Award category “Boat Show Marketing” – recognizing superior marketing for a boat show. Entries to this category include booth design, setup, promotion, displays and any other supporting materials used for a boat show or during a boat show between Jan. 1 and Dec. 9, 2022.

Additionally, MMA extended the Neptune Award entry deadline to Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

This year’s awards feature 23 categories, covering all areas of marketing, from diversity initiatives and email marketing to product literature and social media.

The 2022 Neptune Award winners will be announced in February 2023 at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show hosted by Informa Markets. A best-in-show “King Neptune” will be awarded to the top entry among all categories.

The submissions will be scored by panels of independent judges following established criteria.