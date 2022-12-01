Yamaha names district manager of the year

Yamaha WaterCraft Group, a division of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, named Mountain West District Manager Adam Williamson their 2022 District Manager of the Year.

The WaterCraft Group’s District Manager of the Year Award is based on Yamaha boat and WaveRunner wholesale and retail sales attainments, employee evaluation scores, dealer CSI scores, and dealer call count results, according to Yamaha WaterCraft National Sales Manager Mike VanWagenen.

“Adam is consistently among our top district managers, so it’s no surprise that he earned this prestigious honor,” said VanWagenen. “We’re really proud of Adam’s ability to connect and create relationships with dealers and their staff, and that skill will serve him well for years to come.”