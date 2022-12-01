Sea-Fire adds German distributor

Sea-Fire Europe has added B.I.S. Electronics GmbH to its portfolio of European distributors. The Mühbrook, Germany-based company will market Sea-Fire's line of marine fire detection and clean agent suppression solutions. Ernie Ellis, Sea-Fire Europe Ltd managing director, made the announcement.

Initially, ZN-Technik was a Sea-Fire distributor in Germany. Upon the retirement of ZN-Technik technical director and co-owner Rolf Paulzen, the fire suppression business was transferred to B.I.S. Löschsysteme (B.I.S. extinguishing systems), a division of B.I.S. Electronics. Co-managing directors Dirk Jantzen and Marc Jähnke are expanding the company's product portfolio to include two-year testing and 10-year maintenance of Sea-Fire detection and fire suppression systems.

"We're pleased to see Dirk and Marc continue the exceptional customer service that ZN-Technik provided," said Ellis. "Both have completed Sea-Fire's extensive training program and we have the utmost confidence in their ability to sell and service our full product line."