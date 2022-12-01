Minneapolis Boat Show issues last call for Innovation Award entries

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is accepting entries to the 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards program. The Minneapolis Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories: aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats, pontoon boats, and furnishings.

All entries are due Dec. 16, 2022.

For program details, please visit the Minneapolis Innovation Awards webpage. Questions? Contact Rachel Harmon at rharmon@nmma.org