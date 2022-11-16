Suzuki hires 11 new people, including CFO

Suzuki Marine USA, LLC has recently hired 11 new employees to help meet increasing demand. Many of these recent hires are for newly established positions. Some will be based in Suzuki Marine USA’s Tampa, Fla. headquarters, others will have field positions and two will be stationed at Suzuki Marine’s Panama City, Fla. Marine Technical Center.

Yuta Adachi recently joined Suzuki Marine USA as Chief Financial Officer. Adachi has a degree in Policy Studies from Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan, and prior to joining Suzuki he was a Regional Financial Manager for three European subsidiaries in London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. He joined Suzuki in Japan in 2016 with the Finance and Audit division. He also worked in Suzuki Motor Gujarat as a finance advisor.

Two new hires will be based in Suzuki’s Marine Technical Center. Jason Stimmel recently joined Suzuki Marine as new Technical Center Department Manager. Also new the Marine Technical Center is Kyle Egbert, recently hired as Engineering Manager for the facility. Matt Dugas is a third addition to the Technical Center staff, who will serve as an Endurance Boat Driver to test Suzuki products.

Reed Griggs recently joined Suzuki Marine on the Technical Support/Service side as a District Technical Service Manager. Forest Graham will be on the Suzuki Marine sales team as new District Sales Manager for District 1, serving the Pacific Northwest market. He will be reporting to National Sales Manager Jonathan Woolson.

Other new additions include John Laws, recently hired as Suzuki Marine’s new Quality Research Analyst. Jeni Dey recently joined the Suzuki Marine team as Purchasing Administrator. New Dealer Order Desk Coordinator Christy Proctor will assist Suzuki Marine dealers across the country. Aaron Davis has been hired as Customer Service Administrator. Also new to the Customer Relations department is new hire Zack Wilson.

“We’ve enjoyed record sales and growth since we opened our U.S. Marine Technical Center and moved to our new corporate headquarters in Tampa,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Suzuki Marine Executive Vice President Sales & Service. “Each of these new additions will play a key role in continuing this success as we move into an exciting period of anticipated growth. I am proud to welcome all of them to the Suzuki Marine family,” added Blakely.