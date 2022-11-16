MarineMax appoints new marketing director

MarineMax recently announced the appointment of Amanda Ward to the role of director of marketing.

Abbey Heimensen, Vice President of Marketing, comments, “Amanda’s passion for the industry shows in her tireless efforts to consistently elevate our marketing efforts. Her amazing leadership and passion have driven our marketing team to push further and think outside the box to help produce marketing campaigns that have elevated our stores and marketing efforts. Since Amanda joined, she has always consistently exceeded expectations. We are honored to have Amanda on our team and can’t wait to see how much more she will achieve in her new role.”

Amanda joined MarineMax 12 years ago as an eMarketing Coordinator. Amanda was recognized as part of the Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 in 2019. She held the role of Vice President of Communications for the AMA Tampa Bay chapter for 2 years.