Yamaha technical school program expands

The Yamaha Marine Technical School Partnership program (TSP) added ten new schools to its growing list of participants during the last 12 months, bringing the total number to 117 nationwide. Developed in 2015, Yamaha’s TSP program aims to develop a stronger marine technician workforce through a certified curriculum, Yamaha systems access and product donations used in the classroom for hands-on training.

New program participants include: The Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC), Fairbanks, Alaska; Andover High School, Andover, Minnesota; Cape Cod Community College, West Barnstable, Massachusetts; Catawba Community College, Hickory, North Carolina; Coastal Alabama Community College, Foley, Alabama; Chapman School of Seamanship, Stuart, Florida; Ft. Myers High School, Ft. Myers, Florida; Mid-Coast School of Technology, Rockland, Maine; Salem High School, Salem, Massachusetts; and William Floyd High School, Mastic Beach, New York.

For Jennifer Castle Field, President of the legendary Chapman School of Seamanship, becoming a Yamaha Technical School Partner was a natural fit for the school.

“Our school offers students the opportunity to learn at the helm. Yamaha’s hands-on training extends our courses to outboards and further broadens the skills we can bring to the table,” said Field. “In a market full of serviceable Yamaha outboards, I can’t imagine a better company to work with as we train the next generation of marine industry experts.”

Coastal Alabama Community College represents the first Yamaha TSP in the state of Alabama. Through the program, the college, which is uniquely positioned near Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, will have the opportunity to work even closer with local marine businesses to develop a strong technician workforce in the area.

“Baldwin County, Alabama, the area we serve, attracts more than 8 million visitors a year, many of whom boat and fish,” said Josh Duplantis, Dean of Economic and Workforce Development for Coastal Alabama Community College. “By teaming up with Yamaha to bring niche programs like marine technician training courses to our college, we can better serve the businesses in our area by helping develop skills locally.”

“The need for quality technicians in this area of the country is so important,” said Matthew Judy, Marine Technical Instructor for Coastal Alabama Community College. “Through this course, we have the ability to reach students of all ages, including those in high school. When these students finish our courses and earn Yamaha Marine certifications, they enter the workforce ready to contribute and add value to the dealerships and service operations in our area.”