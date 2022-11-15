Home > Lead News > Boating Industry kicks off 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT

Boating Industry kicks off 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT

November 15, 2022

Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit Conference
The third annual Boating Industry Summit Conference was held in Atlanta

Boating Industry officially kicked off its 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT in Orlando Florida on Nov. 14, 2022.

The 3-day power packed Summit began with a fireside chat between Boating Industry editor-in-chief Adam Quandt and Brunswick Boat Group president and 2022 Mover & Shaker of the year Aine Denari to an audience of industry leaders.

Over the next few days, industry leaders will convene for high-level leadership sessions helping to prepare the recreational boating industry for the future.

"This year our content is absolutely to the next level and beyond," Boating Industry editor-in-chief Adam Quandt said. "The ELEVATE SUMMIT has truly become a can't-miss event for leaders across every segment of the recreational boating industry.

To see the full 2022 Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT educational lineup, visit www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 • Boating IndustryContact UsAdvertising InfoSend FileSubscribePrivacy Policy