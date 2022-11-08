Outdoor recreation leaders to host economy webinar Nov. 9

Outdoor Recreation stakeholders are invited to join the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), and the larger outdoor recreation industry on Wednesday, November 9 at 12 p.m. ET, for a webinar presentation on new data of the impact of the outdoor recreation economy.



Last year was a once-in-a-generation year for the outdoor recreation economy. The webinar will highlight new data from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), and show how the outdoor recreation industry, including recreational boating and fishing, provides job growth, builds healthy communities, and supports the economy at the state and national levels.



The webinar will feature guest speakers from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Congress, State Offices of Outdoor Recreation, and outdoor recreation CEOs. Speakers include:

Jessica Turner, President, Outdoor Recreation Roundtable

Frank Hugelmeyer, President, National Marine Manufacturers Association

Michael Happe, President and CEO, Winnebago Industries

Thomas Howells, Industry Economics Division Chief, Bureau of Economic Analysis

Toby O’Rourke, President and CEO, Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

Colin Robertson, Administrator, Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation

Register for the webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fM9SW-BsQSSafmTGPDHD0Q.