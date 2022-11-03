The Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program celebrates 75 years

Marine Toys for Tots, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Community Action Program, has announced its 75th Anniversary and the kick-off of the Program’s 2022 holiday campaign.

The Marine Toys for Tots Program began as just one campaign in 1947 with Major Hendricks and the Marines in his Reserve unit collecting over 5,000 toys and delivering them to children in need in the Los Angeles area. The following year, under the direction of the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Clifton B. Cates, every Marine Corps Reserve unit implemented a Toys for Tots campaign, transforming Toys for Tots into a National Community Action Program.

“Toys for Tots is more than a Christmas charity—that is why we wanted to do good NOW and continue to expand our partnerships with other non-profit partners,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “With the assistance of various non-profit organizations throughout the country, Toys for Tots has the ability to extend our reach and provide support to families who are facing tremendous year-round challenges.”