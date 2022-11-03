Sea Tow opens 2023 Life Jacket Loaner Program grant application

The Sea Tow Foundation has announced the opening of its Life Jacket Loaner Program Grant Application for the summer of 2023 boating season. Anyone who is passionate about boating and saving lives through life jacket use can now apply to host a life jacket loaner station, or restock an existing one.

The Sea Tow Foundation receives grant funding through the Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard and this funding allows the Sea Tow Foundation to purchase life jackets and loaner stand building kits that can be distributed to organizations, agencies and businesses around the country to prevent drowning by making life jackets available to the boating public in a life jacket loaner program. Applications will be accepted through February 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 2023 life jacket loaner program grant application,” says Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “2022 was an exciting year for the Foundation with the opening of our 1,000th life jacket loaner station, and as the program continues to grow, the application process will become increasingly competitive.”