Penzoil releases marine engine oil at SEMA

Pennzoil has announced the new Pennzoil Outdoors line of engine oils designed for the vehicles of outdoor enthusiasts at the SEMA Show. The new portfolio includes engine oils formulated for outdoor recreation vehicles in North America including ATVs/UTVs, watercrafts, motorcycles, and snowmobiles.

“Whether it’s enjoying the backcountry on an ATV or enjoying time boating with the family, we’re excited to bring this new line to outdoor enthusiasts to give them peace of mind during their adventures,” said Bree Sandlin, Vice President of Lubricants Marketing at Shell Lubricants. “It's important for us to continue to innovate to meet the needs of our consumers. We've taken the technology that Pennzoil customers are accustomed to in their passenger cars and formulated these small engine oils to provide the same performance and protection for those who love the outdoors.”

Pennzoil Marine 4-cycle SAE 10W-30 and SAE 25W-40 Engine Oil: