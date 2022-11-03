NMMA Canada Hall of Fame calls for nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame. Inductees in the NMMA Canada Hall of Fame include those who have, or those who continue to, generate substantial and lasting contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry. The due date for nominations is November 15. The 2023 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame inductee will be announced during the Toronto International Boat Show .

“The NMMA Canada Hall of Fame is the Association’s highest honor and a way to recognize the significant contributions to recreational boating by one of our industry leaders,” said Sara Anghel, President of NMMA Canada. “The boating industry plays a significant role in Canadian recreation and our national economy—we are proud to be able to showcase the dedication and innovation of one of our boating leaders each year and put a spotlight on our industry.”

HALL OF FAME NOMINATION CRITERIA: